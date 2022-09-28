Rezolve.ai Shines In The G2's Fall 2022 Report With New Badges

Rezolve.ai Shines In The G2's Fall 2022 Report

The world's largest and most trusted software review platform, G2, has recognized Rezolve.ai with six prestigious badges in the Service Desk category.

We believe that the future platform of enterprise innovation is Microsoft Teams and that the future of employee support on Teams is Rezolve.ai” — Manish Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2, the world's largest and most trusted peer-to-peer software review platform, has released its esteemed Fall 2022 Reports, and Rezolve.ai has been recognized with numerous badges. Being a next-generation AI-powered Service Desk provider based in CA, Rezolve.ai has earned six new badges for the Service Desk Category for Best Support, Easiest To Do Business With, Easiest Admin, Easiest To Use, High Performer, and Easiest Setup. The G2 Grid Reports are based on authentic user feedback and highlight which solutions have the most satisfied customers and the most prominent market reach.

Rezolve.ai is the industry’s leading AI-powered service desk software that aims to deliver a seamless and personalized employee experience and instant employee support within collaborative platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. This season, Rezolve.ai has also been rated #1 position for Likelihood to Recommend, Ease For Use, and Ease Of Setup.

Talking to the media, Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai, said being the world's leading AI-service desk, obtaining the prestigious G2 badge is a huge honor and motivates us to keep improving.

“At Rezolve.ai, we value customer experience to the core, and our continued recognition in the service desk category shows that we provide the right solutions and experiences our clients love. G2 is a globally trusted software review platform that harnesses the power of the industry's expertise to guide others to discover the right software and services for their businesses. And its rankings are based on real reviews and feedback from authorized G2 users. Thus, our entire team is thrilled about our achievements and would like to express heartfelt gratitude to our genuine reviewers”, Saurabh Kumar added.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an AI-enabled employee service desk platform that provides exceptional employee experience within Microsoft Teams and Slack. Rezolve.ai offers contextual and personalized employee support, delivering help in seconds and driving up self-service and high levels of auto-resolution with reduced service cost using AI and Machine Learning. This software solution also helps achieve low incident response times, excellent auto resolution rates, and higher CSATs using out-of-the-box automation skills.



