Florida Gov. DeSantis Declares State of Emergency: Prepare for a Major Hurricane
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane Ian continues to pose a grave threat as it intensifies rapidly into a major hurricane after a delayed Atlantic season. So far, another Hurricane, Fiona, has already caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Canada, and more, leaving millions of households without power or clean drinking water as they deal with major flash flooding. Currently a Category 2, Hurricane Ian threatens Florida with the potential to reach a Category 4 with evacuations already taking place in Tampa Bay. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an official warning that residents should prepare now with non-perishable food, water, gas, and any medicines people may need. ReadyWise, the leaders in emergency preparedness, are here to help you prepare before disaster strikes.
"Expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, and even isolated tornadoes. Make preparations now," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Anticipate power outages. That is likely to happen with a hurricane of this magnitude."
Puerto Rico has remained without power for the fourth day straight, according to poweroutage.us, leaving regions without electricity or water services. You never know when a natural disaster can strike, which is why it's so important to prepare beforehand. ReadyWise recommends that households always be stocked with a backup generator, non-perishable food, and clean drinking water. September is National Preparedness Month, so ReadyWise has major deals to help as many households get prepared. Don't miss out on one of the year's biggest sales and shop while supplies last with their Buy One, Get One FREE daily deal until 9/30/22. You can scroll down the Deal Page to access previous BOGO offers, including major bundle deals!
ReadyWise takes an innovative approach to providing dependable, simple, and affordable ready-made freeze-dry and dehydrated food for emergency preparedness and outdoor use. They also offer evacuation bug-out bags, backup power, and water storage and sanitation solutions. Whether in a shelter-in-place or evacuation emergency, they have options for everyone with various recipes and options for those with dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free or vegan/vegetarian. ReadyWise recommends having at least a one-month supply for each family member and at least a three-day kit for everyone in case of evacuation. They have even created Limited Edition 72-Hour Hurricane Kits with food and drink.
As Hurricane Ian threatens the United States coast heading toward Tampa Bay, there is the possibility of devastating damage even to those not directly in the eye of the storm. Make sure you stay updated on official alerts and make a family emergency plan and checklist. The Weather Channel and the National Hurricane Center have live updates and tools like a Hurricane Evacuation List for Florida residents. Get prepared today at www.ReadyWise.com. You can also find ReadyWise products online at Target, Amazon, Home Depot, Costco, and more, plus in-store at Costco in select regions. If you have specific product questions, you can reach out to our friendly product specialists at 800-820-1329.
