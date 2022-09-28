blueEHR™ announces winners of their Form Builder Challenge
blueEHR Form builder challenge winners were able to create, without coding, complex forms/notes to support their models of care.
In under a week these organizations were able to create, without coding, forms/notes to support their models of care. Congrats to Dr. Lex and Clinica Esperanza with support from Robert Steilberg.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZH Healthcare, the creators of blueEHR, the low-code, no-code enterprise EHR platform announced today the winners of their Form Builder Challenge.
— Capri Dye, VP of blueEHR
The competition sought to showcase the user experience of blueEHR. The biggest pain point among EHR users is the inability to work the way they need to. Forms that are available in most EHR systems are inflexible and structured to the vendors’ way of thinking. BlueEHR knows that every organization is unique; not all forms fit all organizations. EHR systems should empower users to not only access the forms that have been effective for years, but also create new forms as needed.
The competition was conducted over five business days in August. The challenge invited anyone who has ever wanted to design and build forms that they wished they had in their Health IT or care delivery systems; forms that they believe could improve client outcomes, make it easier to document, and improve reporting requirements. The final contest submissions were evaluated by a team of independent judges who are well established within the healthcare industry.
Capri Dye, VP of blueEHR, said, “In under a week these organizations were able to create, without coding, forms/notes to support their models of care. Congratulations to Dr. Lex and Clinica Esperanza with support from Robert Steilberg.”
About ZH Healthcare, Inc.
ZH Healthcare (ZH), headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, employs over 200 people globally including their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Kerala, India.
ZH is the creator of blueBriX, “the building blocks for digital health.” BlueBriX is used in four continents and serves over 2 million patients. The blueBriX platform was established with a goal to inspire, educate, tool, and support the creators of digital health solutions from ideation to scale. The platform, originally known as blueEHS and HITaaS, has been rebranded as blueBriX. On blueBriX platform resides the low-code, no-code enterprise systems, blueEHR, and blueTeleMed.
blueEHR, part of the wider technology platform of blueBriX, seeks to put usability and adaptability on the forefront for healthcare providers. blueEHR is widely used by behavioral health practices and integrated care practices in United Sates.
About Dr. Lex
Dr. Lex is a leading provider of diagnostic clinical decision support solutions with the mission of delivering efficiency and confidence to care providers. With over 4,000 diagnosis models Dr. Lex CDS supports clinical settings to achieve higher patient satisfaction and maximize revenues by ensuring physicians make accurate diagnostic decisions and hospital administrators order complete and justified examinations. Powerful natural language processing and easy integration with any EHR/EMR solution, make Dr. Lex services indispensable for daily use by clinicians without disruption of existing routines.
About Clinica Esperanza
Clinica Esperanza is a low-cost/no-cost outpatient day clinic that has served the poor and underprivileged of Roatán, Honduras for the past 20 years. We provide care to over 25,000 patients annually and our services include adult/pediatric general medicine, dentistry, obstetrics/gynecology, a birthing center, laboratory, pharmacy and community health. Robert Steilberg, the lead in our form submission, is a technical volunteer for Clinica Esperanza who has worked with the Clinic since 2018, providing computer and website support both remotely and onsite. He is currently a full-time software engineer with Boeing.
Kapil Nandakumar
ZH Healthcare
email us here