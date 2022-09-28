DynamicWeb opens office in Berlin
DynamicWeb, a leading eCommerce Suite and PIM system provider for mid-size and enterprise industries, opened its office in Berlin this month.BERLIN, GERMANY, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Berlin 28.09.2022) The specialist for Microsoft ERP-integrated eCommerce solutions has
experienced strong growth in recent years and this month, DynamicWeb moved into its new office in
the Mosse Palais, a historic building at Leipziger Platz 15. From the Berlin office, DynamicWeb will
support customers and partners in the best possible way.
The DACH region is one of the fastest growing markets for DynamicWeb, in recent years, well-
known customers such as Mann+Hummel, Jensen Group, Weh GmbH and bellissa HAAS have
already joined the DynamicWeb family. The rapid growth rate of Microsoft's Dynamics 365 product
line in the DACH region is also boosting DynamicWeb's business, as the Danish software
manufacturer has been a specialist in this ERP environment with its e-commerce and PIM solutions.
“We see an increasing demand for ERP-integrated commerce and PIM solutions among
manufacturers and wholesalers. More and more companies in the DACH region rely on Microsoft
Dynamics ERP systems; an ERP environment we have specialized in with standard integrations.
That's why it's even more important for us to support customers and partners locally” says Paul
Britzke, Country Manager DACH, DynamicWeb.
With its many years of experience in B2B e-commerce, DynamicWeb supports wholesalers and
manufacturers with webshop and portal solutions. In addition, more and more manufacturers are
focusing on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy, which adds to the increasing demand for ERP-
integrated e-commerce and PIM solutions. The main focus in the future will be on customer
acquisition as well as the expansion and support of the partner network.
Particularly in terms of personnel, growth will continue. "We are still looking for committed
colleagues for our Berlin office location to reach our ambitious growth plans," says Paul Britzke.
Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, DynamicWeb now has locations in 10 countries worldwide.
DynamicWeb provides a cloud-based e-commerce suite and enables customers to maximize success
with ERP-integrated solutions for e-commerce, product information management PIM, CMS, and
digital marketing. DynamicWeb's 300+ partners and 200+ employees in offices around the world
support more than 3,000 customers that include leading brands such as Lego, Unilever, Winnebago,
L'Oréal, Flying Tiger, and Toyota.
More at www.DynamicWeb.com
Brad Vorbeck
Dynamicweb
+ +1 310-405-0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com