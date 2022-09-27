Paving work has begun on WYO 72 in Hanna

HANNA, Wyo. – Crews with the Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors have begun work on Wyoming Highway 72 through Hanna this week.

The work will begin at mile marker 0 and end approximately at mile marker 3.

The project includes milling, paving, chip seal, and ADA ramp upgrades. Traffic in town will be temporarily on a milled surface and pilot car operations will be used to navigate milling and paving times.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The expedited schedule has an expected completion date of this fall.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.