Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,046 in the last 365 days.

Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Now Accepting New Clients

Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Rich Fonfrias, is accepting new clients starting October 15, 2022.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Rich Fonfrias, is accepting new clients starting October 15, 2022.

Rich is committed to help people navigate bankruptcy and help them get the best financial advice. Rich Fonfrias' top rated BBB law practice provides a personal experience for his clients.

Rich has been working diligently to get his practice ready to again take new clients starting on October 15th, 2022. Rich and his office staff are incredibly excited to get back to work.

“We enjoy helping our clients to the best of our ability"

Rich and his team are eager to start serving people to help them through their tough times.

“With what we do, it is so vital that we are able to work unrestricted and be in close contact with our clients,” added Fonfrias, “We deal with people through incredibly tough times, and deal with very personal issues throughout their bankruptcy."

After 13 years of practice we continue to look forward to the future.

For those in the Chicago area that are in need of financial services or help through a bankruptcy, Fonfrias Law Group, LLC, has an impeccable track record of getting the best outcomes for their clients. You can contact them through their website at www.chicagomoneylawyer.com. Please checkout our A+ BBB ranking, and our reputation on www.AVVO.com.

Richard Fonfrias
Fonfrias Law Group, LLC
+1 (312) 969-0730
email us here

You just read:

Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Now Accepting New Clients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.