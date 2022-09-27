Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Now Accepting New Clients
Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Rich Fonfrias, is accepting new clients starting October 15, 2022.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-Based Bankruptcy Lawyer Rich Fonfrias, is accepting new clients starting October 15, 2022.
Rich is committed to help people navigate bankruptcy and help them get the best financial advice. Rich Fonfrias' top rated BBB law practice provides a personal experience for his clients.
Rich has been working diligently to get his practice ready to again take new clients starting on October 15th, 2022. Rich and his office staff are incredibly excited to get back to work.
“We enjoy helping our clients to the best of our ability"
Rich and his team are eager to start serving people to help them through their tough times.
“With what we do, it is so vital that we are able to work unrestricted and be in close contact with our clients,” added Fonfrias, “We deal with people through incredibly tough times, and deal with very personal issues throughout their bankruptcy."
After 13 years of practice we continue to look forward to the future.
For those in the Chicago area that are in need of financial services or help through a bankruptcy, Fonfrias Law Group, LLC, has an impeccable track record of getting the best outcomes for their clients. You can contact them through their website at www.chicagomoneylawyer.com. Please checkout our A+ BBB ranking, and our reputation on www.AVVO.com.
Richard Fonfrias
Fonfrias Law Group, LLC
+1 (312) 969-0730
email us here