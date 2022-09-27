Deltec Announces 2022 Scholar
Isaac Barr, has been named the 2022 Deltec Scholar and awarded a full 4-year scholarship/mentorship experience at The University of The Bahamas.NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nassau, Bahamas – September 27, 2022 – North Andros student, Isaac Barr, has been named the 2022 Deltec Scholar and awarded a full 4-year scholarship and mentorship experience at The University of The Bahamas.
The journey to becoming a Deltec scholar in his own words:
“One of the best things about growing up on the family island is the constant feeling of safety, security, and an abundance of peace. On the other hand, if there is anything that I have learned over the last 17 years of my life, it is that opportunities are extremely rare.
Learning is a huge part of my life and I always seek to learn and grow and expand my experiences; I noticed early on that without school and education, a lot of people would not be where they are today. I had my sights set on furthering my education at UB upon graduation even though I knew that it would be an uphill battle financially and Nassau seemed out of reach.
One day at school I was introduced to the Deltec Initiatives Foundation that would later change my life completely! It seemed that finally I had the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. The opportunity to be granted (if I was successful) was not just any scholarship but a full 4-year scholarship that included, accommodation and a stipend. This was the opportunity of a lifetime! And I knew deep down that this was my moment to make my dream a reality and my last chance.
I applied and was called up for my first round of interviews. Although I felt prepared going into it, I soon realized that I had so much more to learn. This interview opened a whole new world to me. I was surrounded by professionals who not only wanted me to succeed but were willing to guide and coach me to success. I felt like a sponge absorbing as much information as I possibly could. I knew I definitely wanted to be the voice of my generation. It inspired me more than ever to obtain my BA in Media Journalism.
A week later I was elated when I found out I made it to the final round of interviews. It was crunch time. My life and my future in education all came down to this one interview. The internal pressure I felt was intense.
They flew me into Nassau where I was interviewed by the entire board of Deltec Initiatives Foundation. I took all the tips I could from the previous scholars, did as much research as I could and practiced so that I would go into that interview with the best possible chance.
So finally, when that day of the final interview came, I said to myself “This time I’m Ready.” With all nerves pushed aside and the opportunity to be successful as my motivation, I went into that Conference room with a new found determination. A week later I received news that would change my entire life for the better. The tears of joy were flowing immensely! I finally felt the feeling of my hard work and dedication had been recognized. My dream became a reality, and I was on my way. I am most honored, proud, and grateful to be the recipient of the Deltec Scholarship Award of 2022.”
- Isaac Barr | Deltec Scholar 2022
2022 Graduate of Huntley P. Christie High School, North Andros
Isaac Barr is the fourth Deltec Scholar since the scholarship program was launched in 2019. Previous scholars include Deltec Scholar 2019: Aaliyah Adderley, of Long Island; Deltec Scholar 2020: David Rolle of Andros and Deltec Scholar 2021: Ricardo Sawyer, of Andros.
The Deltec Initiative for Scholarship and Education (DIFSE) is one of three pillars from the Deltec Initiatives Foundation. This scholarship program is fully funded by Deltec Bank & Trust Limited and has provided Bahamian students in the Family Islands with a full scholarship and mentorship experience at the University of The Bahamas. The purpose of the highly selective DIFSE program is to increase postsecondary education opportunities to Family Island students, who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfill their educational goals.
ABOUT THE DELTEC INITIATIVES FOUNDATION
Deltec Initiatives Foundation was founded in 2013 to advocate for promising young Bahamians. The foundation’s mission is to foster an environment that empowers young Bahamians to drive positive social impact through the arts, education, and entrepreneurship.
The Deltec Initiatives Foundation is managed and operated by volunteers within the Deltec team, giving their time and efforts to helping others. For more information on the Foundation, visit: www.deltecbank.com/deltecinitiativesfoundation
ABOUT DELTEC
Deltec Bank & Trust Limited is a leading financial hub for global investors, financiers, and entrepreneurs. The private and corporate bank offers its clients a unique suite of bespoke financial solutions, institutional expertise, and highly attentive service. For more information on Deltec Bank & Trust Limited, visit www.deltecbank.com.
Deltec Bank & Trust Limited is a part of Deltec International Group, a diversified, independent financial services group providing through its member companies, private and corporate banking, fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance for new and emerging risks and merchant banking. For more information on Deltec International Group, visit www.deltec.io.
Janay Pyfrom Symonette
Deltec International Group
email us here
+1 242-302-4100
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn