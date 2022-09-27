Injured Hiker on Mount Hedgehog

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 27, 2022

Albany, NH – On Monday, September 26 shortly before 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the UNH Trail near the summit of Mt. Hedgehog. The hiker was Ingrid Neufeld, 62, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Neufeld was descending from the summit with her husband, Shawn, when she injured her ankle. She attempted to bear weight on the injured ankle but was unable to. Her husband was able to hike back up the trail to gain cell service and place a call for to 911help. Along with Conservation Officers, members of the US Forest Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the Mountain Rescue Service responded. Rescuers placed Neufeld in a litter and carried her nearly two miles to the trailhead. She arrived shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue are highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organizations whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS and LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.