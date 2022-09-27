Surviving Sunset by Director Shaun Anthony Robinson Reaches Hollywood

Surviving Sunset opens Pandoras Box Surviving Sunset by Shaun Anthony Robinson Director Shaun Anthony Robinson

Robinsons latest documentary about his personal journey to Hollywood 'Surviving Sunset’ also includes interviews with many Australian and American actors.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Surviving Sunset’ Selected as a finalist in the Hollywood.

For over 25 years Shaun Anthony Robinson performed in the Australian entertainment industry dabbling in bands, theatre as well as film and television. Robinsons band called it quits over a decade ago encouraging him to focus on the acting world much to the ridicule of friends and family.

Robinson describes himself as positively stubborn , his motto- “I am going to make it happen” has landed guest roles in iconic Australian movies such as ‘Home and Away’, ‘Frayed’, ‘The Secret Daughter’, ‘Fat Pizza Vs Housos’ to name a few is smiling right now and the envy of his Australian peers as his latest production receives accolades after accolades across three continents.

“I really don't like having a big ego, but I am one of those people who says if you're going to do something you have to see it through no matter what happens and no matter how many times you fail”, said Robinson.

Whilst it delves into the difficulties of succeeding in Hollywood it lifts the curtain on the myths of ‘La La Land’. “Hollywood is not all about red carpets and glamorous events but rather a battle of survival”, said Robinson.

Actors such as Christian Isaiah from 'Shameless' , Aaron Jeffery known for his work in ‘Wentworth', 'X-Men Origin' and 'Wolverine' with a special cut by Style Dayne from 'Deadpool' will give the audience and insight into the raw emotions and betrayal by movie moguls while Michael G Welch from 'NCIS LA', 'Criminal minds' and 'Clickbait' will tell his story as never heard before.

'Surviving Sunset’ has been selected for the Hollywood Gold Awards and a semi-finalist for the LA Film Awards will do the circuit of some 33 more film festivals before the end of the year . After four and a half years in the making Robinsons documentary joins the ever growing trend for real-life stories to hit Hollywood.

Surviving Sunset an actors Hollywood Journey "Official Trailer"