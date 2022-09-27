09-27-2022

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive.

The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s Lotto America numbers were 21, 22, 24, 46, and 51. The Star Ball was 6. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $1, or $2 with the All-Star Bonus option that can increase your prize up to five times. Lotto America now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.