Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,008 in the last 365 days.

CulturaLink Proud to Support Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Managed language services company named exclusive language provider

The race welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, so it’s important that translation and interpretation services are easily accessible for all participants.”
— CulturaLink CEO Yolanda Robles
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CulturaLink, an innovative language services provider, is proud to announce it has been named the Exclusive Language Services Provider of The Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9. CulturaLink will provide document translations and video-remote, audio, and in-person interpretation services in the medical tents and the Marathon Expo beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.

Since its establishment in 2006, CulturaLink offers federally mandated translation, interpretation and cultural education services for healthcare delivery systems and payors nationally.

“We are incredibly proud that The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has chosen CulturaLink as its Exclusive Language Services Provider,” CulturaLink CEO Yolanda Robles said. “The race welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, so it’s important that translation and interpretation services are easily accessible for all participants.”

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes a world-class elite field, top regional and masters
runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race’s iconic course
takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of
Chicago. The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World
Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

To learn more about how CulturaLink is revolutionizing the healthcare industry for clients across the country, please visit www.theculturalink.com.

Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here

You just read:

CulturaLink Proud to Support Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.