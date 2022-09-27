CulturaLink Proud to Support Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Managed language services company named exclusive language provider
The race welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, so it’s important that translation and interpretation services are easily accessible for all participants.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CulturaLink, an innovative language services provider, is proud to announce it has been named the Exclusive Language Services Provider of The Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9. CulturaLink will provide document translations and video-remote, audio, and in-person interpretation services in the medical tents and the Marathon Expo beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.
Since its establishment in 2006, CulturaLink offers federally mandated translation, interpretation and cultural education services for healthcare delivery systems and payors nationally.
“We are incredibly proud that The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has chosen CulturaLink as its Exclusive Language Services Provider,” CulturaLink CEO Yolanda Robles said. “The race welcomes thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, so it’s important that translation and interpretation services are easily accessible for all participants.”
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon welcomes a world-class elite field, top regional and masters
runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race’s iconic course
takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of
Chicago. The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World
Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
