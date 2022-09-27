Barron & Newburger, P.C. Adds Experienced Business Litigator to Firm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregory Siemankowski has joined Barron & Newburger’s Austin headquarters as a senior counsel. He will be a significant addition to the firm’s Bankruptcy and Commercial Litigation Practice Groups.
Greg brings to Barron & Newburger with a decade of business litigation and trial experience. Most recently, he has served as a judge presiding over contested utility cases for the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Prior to this service, Greg was the General Counsel of an Austin based construction company.
“We are thrilled to have Greg join our team and expand our existing litigation practice. His substantial business and litigation experience makes him a tremendous addition to our bankruptcy and commercial litigation practice groups” explained Thomas Good, the managing shareholder of the firm. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal problems. As a knowledgeable commercial litigator, Greg will expand our ability to meet all of our clients’ litigation needs in a practical manner.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is an outstanding opportunity for me personally and professionally,” according to Mr. Siemankowski. “I am excited to join with this longstanding leader allowing me to help clients navigate a challenging compliance and regulatory environment.
Mr. Siemankowski earned his Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Harvard University and his Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.
Contact
For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is www.bn-lawyers.com
THOMAS GOOD
Greg brings to Barron & Newburger with a decade of business litigation and trial experience. Most recently, he has served as a judge presiding over contested utility cases for the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Prior to this service, Greg was the General Counsel of an Austin based construction company.
“We are thrilled to have Greg join our team and expand our existing litigation practice. His substantial business and litigation experience makes him a tremendous addition to our bankruptcy and commercial litigation practice groups” explained Thomas Good, the managing shareholder of the firm. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal problems. As a knowledgeable commercial litigator, Greg will expand our ability to meet all of our clients’ litigation needs in a practical manner.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is an outstanding opportunity for me personally and professionally,” according to Mr. Siemankowski. “I am excited to join with this longstanding leader allowing me to help clients navigate a challenging compliance and regulatory environment.
Mr. Siemankowski earned his Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Harvard University and his Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.
Contact
For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is www.bn-lawyers.com
THOMAS GOOD
Barron & Newburger, P.C.
+1 303-423-6475
email us here