Egress Pros, Emergency Escape Systems and the Nassau County Fire Svc Academy to demonstrate a basement rescue scenario
For Fire Safety Month, Egress Pros and Nassau County Fire Service Academy want you to have a way out in the event of a fire in the basement of your home
It is with great pride that Long Island Egress Pros has donated an Egress Training system to the Nassau County Fire Academy. The safety of residents and our first responders is our top priority.”LONG ISLAND, NY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical PR: According to a NFPA report issued in Sept 2022 last year, local fire departments responded to an estimated 1.35 million fires in the United States. These fires caused 3,800 civilian fire deaths and 14,700 reported civilian fire injuries.
During a fire, flood or other basement emergency, homeowners, residents and first responders too often become overwhelmed and disoriented unable to find a way out.
Egress Pros is part of the solution; a professionally installed code compliant egress window system provides a lifesaving second exit or entrance for your basement.
“It is with great pride that Long Island Egress Pros has donated an Egress Training system to the Nassau County Fire Academy. The safety of our residents and our first responders is our top priority.” said Randy Goldbaum VP Egress Pros.
Our goal in donating the system is to ensure our first responders are fully trained and prepared when responding to a basement emergency. Everyday our brave first responders work hard and to ensure the public’s safety.
According to Assistant Chief Wilders of the Nassau County Fire Service Academy “The Egress Pros system brings a new level of safety that benefits both the resident and firefighters allowing ease of escape and egress during an emergency or quick easy access for emergency personnel when seconds count during a rescue of a trapped occupant".
At Long Island Egress Pros, we provide ongoing education to the public as well as our first responder community as to the urgent need to have a way out. This event on Monday October 3rd is yet another part of our efforts to get the word out
The founder and president of Egress Pros Glen Dauman designed the patent pending training system to simulate for first responders entering and exiting a basement in a safe manner. "Enabling firefighters to train for basement rescues without imperiling their own lives in the process. My goal is to roll out this lifesaving training system nationwide to ensure the public and our first responders are safe."
The members of the Nassau County Fire Academy and Long Island Egress Pros are looking forward to seeing you at the demonstration In recognition of Fire Safety month, October 3rd, 2022, at 10:30 am 300 Winding Road Old Bethpage NY 11804 Witness how the lifesaving Egress Pros window system operates in a fire and smoke situation. It is imperative that the public is educated and aware that egress is an option
