Advanced Medical Device Technologies Selects TAP Financial Partners as its Corporate Finance Advisor

MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES , September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAP Financial Partners , a privately-held, boutique merchant bank, has been retained by Advanced Medical Device Technologies , Inc. to provide corporate finance advisory services . Under the terms of the agreement, TAP will focus on securing capital and external partnerships that advance the growth agenda of the Newport Beach, California-based company.Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. is a development stage company re-imagining critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies. Its first product, the Advanced Fluid Warming device, accurately controls the temperature variation of fluids being infused to a body completely contamination free. TAP will assist the company with a comprehensive strategic plan and generate potential distribution opportunities, in addition to what is expected to be a significant equity raise.“Our devices are patented, disruptive, compact, cost-effective, and innovative systems that are of the highest quality and reliability,” said Ronald Buschur, chairman and CEO of Advanced Medical Device Technologies. “We’re looking to TAP and its extensive network to provide the resources that will enable us to maximize opportunities and reach additional audiences.”Advanced Medical’s devices and technology are designed to be used in healthcare and other vertical markets. Its fluid warming and respiratory solutions, for example, are part of a $100 billion global market.“We believe our expertise, experience, and connectivity will have significant impact for Advanced Medical Device Technologies and we’re anxious to roll up on our sleeves on their behalf,” said TAP Managing Partner Al Razavi about the advisory services his firm will provide.The companies have signed an engagement letter that designates TAP as the company’s non-exclusive financial advisor.# # #Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held, Delaware corporation, located in Newport Beach, California. More information can be found at http://www.AdvancedMDT.com TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

