Members of the Public Continue to Work for the SAFE Act After it’s Withdrawn From the House Committee Markup Session

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman, Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), oversaw a full Committee markup on Wednesday, September 21. Two bills written to protect America’s horses were to expected to be included in the hearing. Chairman Pallone stated prior to the meeting “This week the full Committee will continue important work as we consider legislation to improve our health care delivery systems, advance access to care, protect the health and well-being of our nation, bolster our travel and tourism industry, and protect animals from inhumane practices”. The equine protection bills were H.R. 5441, the “Prevent All Soring Tactics Act of 2021” or the “PAST Act,” and H.R. 3355, the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act of 2021, the SAFE Act. A last minute unexpected turn of events resulted in the SAFE Act being stalled before the hearing. This keeps horses and all other equines in the slaughter pipeline. It’s reported Chairman Pallone will not give up on the bill. The legislation has bipartisan support in the House. The bill had enough co-sponsors in the House to pass then move on to the U.S. Senate had markup taken place in the Committee. Equine protection supporters remain organized for the SAFE Act and continue their work.

It’s been said every horse in America is potentially just one sale away from an equine kill buyer. Individuals who are unfamiliar with this issue can learn more on the Animals’ Angels website. Their organization’s site explains the chain of events for America’s slaughter bound horses once they are purchased by kill buyers. http://www.animalsangels.org/issues/horse-slaughter.

Readers of this article interested in helping are asked to contact their Federal lawmakers. It’s quick and easy to make a call to let them know you support H.R. 3355 known as the SAFE Act for horses. These two links will provide their contact information: house.gov and senate.gov.

Supporters of these two bills are grateful the PAST Act that protects walking horses from soring has moved forward. Soring is the intentional infliction of pain to a horse's legs or hooves to force the horse to perform an artificial, exaggerated gait.