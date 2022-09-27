KATE BOYTEK TO PERFORM AT 2022 CHARLESTON BLVD ROD RUN AND DOO WOP FRI. OCT. 7 WITH COUNTRY MUSIC LEGEND RONNIE McDOWELL
Country Legend Ronnie McDowell
"I am excited and honored to be on the same bill with a legend like Ronnie McDowell!”CHARLESTON, WV, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of West Virginia and Nashville's fastest-rising stars is slated to share the stage with legendary country music royalty Friday, October 7th, in Charleston.
— Singer-Songwriter Kate Boytek
Singer-songwriter Kate Boytek will share the picturesque riverfront Schoenbaum Stage with longtime country music hitmaker Ronnie McDowell as part of the 2022 Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop event, presented by the West Virginia Motorcar Festival, Inc. Showtime is 7:30 pm and is free and open to the public.
The four-day annual autumn event kicks off October 5th along Kanawha Boulevard in downtown Charleston. It features the state's biggest antique and classic car show, musical performances, food trucks, and family-friendly fun. All-American fireworks display closes out the event Saturday night, October 8th.
"I am excited and honored to be on the same bill with a legend like Ronnie McDowell! I've been a fan since I was a little girl and have seen him in concert as a fan several times, so to get to perform on the same stage with Ronnie is a real full-circle moment for me," said Boytek, whose combination of a rich, powerful voice and heartfelt songwriting has brought her to the attention of veteran music executives earlier this year.
The West Virginia-based singer-songwriter signed earlier this year with Nashville-based PCG Artist Development and Washington, DC-based Allen Artist Management. Since then, Kate has written and recorded with top Nashville songwriters who have penned hits for Lonestar, Loretta Lynn, and Tim McGraw, to name a few, and musicians who have recorded songs for some of the most prominent female voices in music, including Reba McEntire, Amy Grant, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, Donna Summer, and LeAnn Rimes.
Kate Boytek and her 10 House Band (made up of off-duty firefighters and EMS personnel) have performed opening slots in 2022 for LoCash, Easton Corbin, Drew Parker, and Little Texas and have fall headlining dates lined up from the Mid Atlantic to North Dakota before wrapping up the year with a pair of holiday concerts near Hershey, PA.
Country music legend Ronnie McDowell burst onto the scene with his 1977 song "The King Is Gone," a heartfelt tribute to the late Elvis Presley, which sold over 5 million copies. One of Presley's biggest fans, McDowell provided the singing voice of Elvis for several movies and television events for more than twenty years. Ronnie McDowell has charted more than 30 Top 40 country music hits, with two, "Older Women (Make Beautiful Lovers)" and "You're Going To Ruin My Bad Reputation," making it all the way to number one.
For more information on the 2022 Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop event and the artists, visit www.kateboytekoffiicial.com, www.ronniemcdowell.com, and www.charlestonwvcarshow.org.
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Kate Boytek- Live & Unplugged