WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2022

Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

Winners to be Honored at ceremony Oct. 27 at Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has unveiled the annual Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners for 2022, featuring seven electrified vehicles, including five battery-electrics, a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, along with three new internal-combustion engines.

The Wards 10 Best list has recognized 28 years’ worth of engines and have thoroughly recognized powertrain teams for their ability to dial up more power, more torque and better efficiency.

This year, 29 vehicles were evaluated with 17 electrified models in the mix, including 11 BEVs, four plug-in hybrids and two hybrids. Of the 12 purely internal-combustion engines tested, there were seven 4-cyl. engines, two 6-cyl. engines, two V-8s and one 3-cyl. engine. Only two ICEs were naturally aspirated, with turbochargers fitted to eight of the nominees and superchargers on the two V-8s tested.

While evaluating the vehicles, only powertrains that are all-new, or significantly improved, are eligible for testing. The 2021 class of Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners are eligible to return, but only three winners accepted that invitation. Just one returning powertrain, the 2.0L turbocharged I-4 PHEV in the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, earned repeat honors.

“Turnover in powertrains is at a peak moment, exemplified by the rush of electric propulsion systems coming to market, but also in internal-combustion development,” says WardsAuto Editor-in-Chief Bob Gritzinger.

“In the not-too-distant past, it wasn’t unusual for a winning propulsion system to stay on our Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list for several years in a row until fresh technological advances knocked it off,” notes Gritzinger. “But with the pace of electrification and advances in internal-combustion, it’s a rare propulsion system that can impress our judges for more than a year or two.

“It’s our job to compile a list of powertrains that truly sell the car, that are thrilling to drive and technologically relevant. Our list needs to be more about charting where the automotive powertrain world is going, not where it’s been.”

The winners are scored based on horsepower, torque, NVH management, observed efficiency and new technology onboard. A price cap for nominees that had been in place since 1995 was removed in 2021.

The Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• Acura Integra A-Spec -- 1.5L Turbocharged DOHC 4-Cyl.

• Ford F-150 Lightning – Electric Propulsion System

• GMC Hummer EV – Electric Propulsion System

• Hyundai IONIQ 5 – Electric Propulsion System

• Lucid Air – Electric Propulsion System

• Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS – Electric Propulsion System

• Nissan Rogue – 1.5L Variable-Compression Turbocharged DOHC 3-Cyl.

• Stellantis Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe -- 2.0L Turbocharged DOHC 4-Cyl. PHEV

• Stellantis Jeep Grand Wagoneer – 3.0L Turbocharged DOHC I-6

• Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX – 3.5L Turbocharged DOHC V-6 HEV

Winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best & Engines & Propulsion Systems awards ceremony on Oct. 27 on the second day of AutoTech: Electrification conference, at the Detroit Marriot at the Renaissance Center. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/autotech-electrification/

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive editorial, insights, and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa Tech business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries. Subscribe to WardsAuto by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Combining the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive, our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Freya Smale

Director, Marketing, Automotive

Informa Tech Automotive Group

Freya.Smale@informa.com