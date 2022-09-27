Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is likely to showcase a robust growth of more than 20% during the 2021-2027
A comprehensive overview of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global market at regional and country levels. The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is likely to showcase a robust growth of more than 20% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
An electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used by retailers for displaying product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed under the control of a central server. Growth in the groceries market, hardware stores, sports equipment, furniture, consumer appliances, and electronic gadgets are leading to the growing market for electronic shelf labels.
The rise in demand for automation products in retail across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of the retail automation market. The increase in the adoption of retail automation owing to the several advantages it offers such as low cost, accuracy, speed, and high-quality performance, and high implementation of automated technologies in the retail industry accelerates the market growth. The increase in the use of automation to automate various manual processes such as inventory management, book-keeping, and accounting within the retail sector, and the surge in the demand for quality and fast service further influence the market. Additionally, rising digitization, expansion of end-use industry, concerns regarding security risks, such as theft and inventory loss, and the emergence of industry 4.0 positively affect the retail automation market. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based POS systems extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
COVID-19 Impact
During the COVID 19 pandemic, the key manufacturers of electronic shelf labels, including SES-imagotag (France), Pricer (Sweden), and Displaydata (UK), have been impacted severely during the first and second quarters of 2020 owing to the outbreak and the spread of the COVID-19. For instance, the revenue of Pricer (Sweden) during the first quarter of the financial year 2020–21 witnessed a dip of ~13%. Similarly, the revenue of SES-imagotag (France) was impacted negatively by 2–3% during the same period. The impact of the pandemic on small manufacturers of electronic shelf labels was severe during the first 2 quarters of the financial year 2020–21. However, the market is expected to witness a gradual recovery from the end of 2020 as governments across the world have lifted lockdown restrictions, and economic activities have resumed in most parts of the world, including in the retail sector as well.
The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By communication, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Radio Frequency
• Infrared
• Near-field Communication
• Others
Based on communication, the market is classified into Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, and Others. Despite the growth of the wireless radio-frequency system, infrared communication has long dominated electronic shelf label applications which require speed, durability, reliability, and advanced functionalities.RF technology uses radio waves to transmit the audio signal, while IR technology is a type of light that can’t be seen by the naked eye and uses this infrared light to carry the audio signal, allowing the signal to remain in the room.
By Display Size, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Less than 3 inches
• 3 to 7 inches
• 7 to 10 inches
• More than 10 inches
Based on display size, the market is categorized into Less than 3 inches,3 to 7 inches,7 to 10 inches, and More than 10 inches. . Among these 7 to 10 inches segments is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The revival of the commercial sector after the COVID pandemic is contributing to the growth of the market
Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America
United States
Canada
Rest of North America
• Europe
UK
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World. Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the region is characterized by the presence of many service providers, especially in the UK., France, and Germany.
The major players targeting the market include:
• SES-imagotag
• Pricer
• E Ink Holdings
• Displaydata
• M2Communication
• Samsung Display Solutions
• Diebold Nixdorf
• Opticon Sensors Europe
• Teraoka Seiko
• NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling LLC
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?
• Which factors are influencing the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
