70 Pontiac GTO, Rare 67 Corvette & Others Added to Freedom Choctaw Collector Car Auction announced Freedom Car Auctions
Freedom Car Auctions announces a 1970 Pontiac GTO Ram Air 4 Speed previously owned by Alan Jackson and a 1967 Chevy Corvette 427/400 Triple Crown Winner are added to the Choctaw Collector Car Auction.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) announces that a 1970 Pontiac GTO Ram Air 4 Speed previously owned by country music legend Alan Jackson, a 1967 Chevy Corvette 427/400 Triple Crown Winner, a 1963 Chevy Nova, a 1967 Corvette, a 1958 Panama Yellow Corvette, a 1966 Mustang (38,000 Miles) and other vehicles have been added to the special interest car auction at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma, Saturday, October 1st, 2022.
When Alan Jackson had the 1970 Pontiac GTO restored, he did not spare anything or take any shortcuts. He sold the car in 2011 and it has been untouched since then. The Rotisserie restoration was performed perfectly with all the marks and stickers placed on the car to factory specifications from 1970.
The 1967 Chevy Corvette 427/400 Triple Crown Winner is one of the most collectible Corvettes on the market. The NCRC Triple Crown Winner, with all the documentation and plaques, is a California car with matching numbers that have been verified through NCRS and is clean from top to bottom.
The collector and special interest car auction will also include vehicles and automobila from many consignors and will feature the Ron Vest Collection -- a rare offering of Vehicles, Collectible Toys, Porcelain Signs, Automobilia, and Pedal Cars. Also featured in the auction to be sold without reserve is a 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by Peggy Sue Gerron. Ms. Gerron is the “real” Peggy Sue mentioned in Buddy Holly’s hit songs, “Peggy Sue” and “Peggy Sue Got Married” according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“Make plans to attend the inaugural Freedom Choctaw Collector Car Auction on October 1 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center, 3702 Choctaw Road, Durant, Oklahoma 74701,” said Assiter. “We have been entrusted to market and sell these once in a lifetime vehicles and collections of related memorabilia. This is a rare opportunity to buy a very special vehicle and to complete or start your collection of memorabilia.”
Moreover, the event offers you the opportunity consign your car and sell to bidders from across the Country. For more information about consigning one car or your whole collection or the auction in general, please call Freedom Car Auctions (844.399.1050) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
