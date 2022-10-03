Pacific Air Cargo Introduces New Gateways to & from Hawaii and Los Angeles
We are delighted to grow our network and offer our partners in Los Angeles and throughout Hawaii access to a truly nationwide air-road network.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) today announced the introduction of an extensive new Road Feeder Service (PAC RFS) which offers new gateways to and from both Hawaii and Los Angeles, linking selected locations throughout the lower 48 states and all main Hawaiian Islands. Initially 11 major gateway locations are being introduced, but others will progressively be added to offer Pacific Air Cargo partners and customers one of the nation’s most extensive air-road feeder networks.
— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
Commenting on today’s launch, Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte said, “We are delighted to grow our network and offer our partners in Los Angeles and throughout Hawaii access to a truly nationwide air-road network.” Adding, “A great deal of careful preparation has gone into setting up this exciting network expansion and I wish to thank everyone involved.”
As of today, the first group of gateways to join the PAC network include Seattle, WA (SEA); San Francisco, CA (SFO); Las Vegas, NV (LAS); Phoenix, AZ (PHX); Reno, NV (RNO); Dallas, TX (DFW); Houston, TX (IAH); Chicago, IL (ORD); New York, NY (JFK); Atlanta, GA (ATL); and Miami, FL (MIA).
PAC’s Director of Marketing & PR, Paul Skellon said, “Over the past year we have introduced a state-of-the-art online, real-time tracking and notification service known as PACTRAK. As a result, PAC RFS customers can use a single PAC 5YR air waybill making it easy to book online and track online.”
Cold chain and Hazardous materials (HAZMAT) may also be transported with PAC RFS but will require shippers to call to make their specific booking.
For gateway location details, transit times, hours of operation, a free quote, and much more please visit: www.pacificaircargo.com or call us at 310-645-2178 (LAX), 808-834-7977 (HNL).
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly services to Pago Pago (American Samoa) and Guam, and US mainland road feeder service to many gateway locations. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review.
Other