Six-Time ADDY Award Winner, Art Collector Warns NFT Project Founders They Will No Longer "Trip and Fall Into Millions"
McQuillen began collecting cryptoart NFTs as part of his personal art collection in 2020, has now begun offering marketing expertise to consult Web3 projects.
You saw lots of people with no real business acumen trip and fall into millions of dollars. But this year, with the downturn... Web3 projects have learned they need real marketers in order to succeed.”RENO, NV, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesley McQuillen, winner of six American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) and NCET's Tech Advocate of the Year 2022, began consulting Web3 and NFT project teams on marketing strategy after two years of immersion in the industry as a collector and two VIP speaker invitations at the NFT.NYC conference.
— Wesley McQuillen
Named one of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly's "New Nevada Innovators," McQuillen's seventeen-year career history has included marketing leadership roles in information technology, hospitality, higher education, digital marketing, and age-restricted products. He began collecting cryptoart NFTs in late 2020 during the shutdown as a natural evolution of his personal passion for collecting fine art.
"I was never a crypto guy, I got into it because of how NFTs solve the provenance problem," said McQuillen. "I'm intimately familiar with provenance issues. Like with Warhol, there is no central authority anymore. The authentication board dissolved in 2012. We can't solve for the past, but moving forward, if a piece was minted by an artist's wallet, there's no grey area anymore. We know it's authentic. It's solved."
The first Web3 project that McQuillen held a public role as marketing strategy lead, 0xTHULU, is a "mysterious order of industry pros leveraging over 100 years of Hollywood studio resources and relationships." McQuillen's Twitter strategy helped the project achieve a three-fold increase in monthly impressions, ten-fold increase in monthly profile visits, and five-fold increase in new monthly followers in the two week span leading up to the project's mint date.
As he found himself increasingly immersed in the Web3 space in his personal life, his interest in the paradigm-shifting business philosophy began to find its way into his marketing strategy in 2021 when he was invited to give a speech as a VIP Speaker at NFT NYC 2021 on using NFTs for brand loyalty programs for age-restricted consumer packaged goods.
"Last year, in the bull market, you could get away with not having any real-world-tested marketing strategy knowledge if you got your timing right. You saw lots of people with no real business acumen trip and fall into millions of dollars. But this year, with the downturn into a bear market, Web3 projects have learned that they need real marketers in order to succeed," said McQuillen. "With my marketing career history and native understanding of NFTs and Web3, it didn't make sense for me not to be consulting folks in my network on their projects."
McQuillen has branched out beyond helping friends in his personal network as an advisor and has been taking on new clients for Web3 and NFT project consulting through his company ALTER Strategies.
