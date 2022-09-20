Six-time American Advertising Award Winner and NFT Art Collector Turns Web3 Project Consultant
McQuillen began collecting cryptoart NFTs as part of his personal art collection in 2020, has now begun offering marketing expertise to consult Web3 projects.
You saw lots of people with no real business acumen trip and fall into millions of dollars. But this year, with the downturn... Web3 projects have learned they need real marketers in order to succeed.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No fake Web3 "experts" here. Wes McQuillen, principal at ALTER Strategies, winner of six American Advertising Awards and NCET's Tech Advocate of the Year 2022, began consulting Web3 and NFT project teams on marketing strategy after two years of immersion in the industry as a collector and two VIP speaker invites at the NFT NYC conference.
— Wes McQuillen
The first Web3 project that McQuillen held a public role as marketing strategy lead, 0xTHULU, is a "mysterious order of industry pros leveraging over 100 years of Hollywood studio resources and relationships." McQuillen's Twitter strategy helped 0xTHULU achieve a three-fold increase in monthly impressions, ten-fold increase in monthly profile visits, and five-fold increase in new monthly followers in the two week span leading up to the project's mint date.
Named one of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly's "New Nevada Innovators," McQuillen's seventeen-year career history has included marketing leadership roles in information technology, hospitality, higher education, digital marketing, and age-restricted products. He began collecting cryptoart NFTs in late 2020 during the shutdown as a natural evolution of his personal hobby of collecting fine art. "I was never a crypto guy, I got into it because of how NFTs solve the provenance problem," said McQuillen.
As he found himself increasingly immersed in the Web3 space in his personal life, his interest began to find its way into his marketing strategy in 2021 when he was invited to give a speech as a VIP Speaker at NFT NYC 2021 on using NFTs for brand loyalty programs for age-restricted consumer packaged goods.
"Last year, in the bull market, you could get away with not having any real-world-tested marketing strategy knowledge if you got your timing right. You saw lots of people with no real business acumen trip and fall into millions of dollars. But this year, with the downturn into a bear market, Web3 projects have learned that they need real marketers in order to succeed," said McQuillen. "With my marketing career history and native understanding of NFTs and Web3, it didn't make sense for me not to be consulting folks in my network on their projects."
McQuillen has branched out beyond helping friends in his personal network and is accepting new clients for Web3 project consulting through his company ALTER Strategies.
