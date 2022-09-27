E360tv Announces the Newest Short Film Releases – “Abhita and Right-Hand Man,” Drama
Two short films which highlight two ongoing issues, bullying and gun violence, on e360tv streaming network.IRVINE, CA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- e360tv, a newly emerging online streaming platform, and 4 Feet Off The Ground, LLC, announce the release of two award-winning short films Right-Hand Man, on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, and Abhita is slated to be released Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, both at 6 pm PST, 9 pm EST. Both short films are produced and directed by Lacey G Souldier Turner on e360tv.
Aaron Heimes, President of e360tv remarked on the timing and gravity of the subject matters of the films. “Gun violence and bullying are two subjects that come and go on mainstream media outlets but they are persistent issues facing young people. These two films give pause to viewers to look at the two issues from a different perspective and how they affect the African-American community.”
Right Hand Man
Sean witnesses a disturbing phone call between his fiancé, "Free," and his best friend, "Derion." Sean calls his friend "Boosta" to make sense of what is happening. While attempting to drown his sorrow in some liquor, Sean arrives at a convenience mart where he spots his fiancé and best friend in the store shopping together. Sean gets enraged and goes home to get drunk while contemplating revenge and searching for his gun. When his fiancé comes home after a couple of hours, he confronts her about his findings. Sean makes a decision that will forever impact the lives of all three people involved.
Abhita
Abhita is a 13-year-old African American girl, tall and obese. Intelligent and charming, she lives with her mom and grandmother.
On the surface, everything seems fine, but Abhita’s is being bullied at school by four girls. The only friend she has is a thirteen-year-old European boy. Abhita, scrolling through numerous comments on Facebook, and reading negative things about her, drives to a decision that will change her life.
About e360tv
e360tv sees the emergence of a progressive, alternative community that is inseparable from the broader mainstream and that is seeking content they can identify with and makes them feel part of a like-minded “tribe.” With that in mind, e360tv merged compelling content, revolutionary OTT technology, and live streaming to create e360tv. e360tv is a platform for independent content creators. Our mission is to give independent creators a bigger stage at no or minimal costs to support their mission of creating better and more extensive content.
https://e360tv.com/
About 4 Feet Off The Ground
4Feet Off The Ground Productions is a St. Louis-based full-service production company providing top-notch creative and technical services for commercials, music, and movies nationally and worldwide. The 4Feet Off The Ground Production team transforms your artistic vision into reality with all the visual, audio, practical, or technical elements necessary for complete production. Founded in 2016 by Lacey Turner (AKA G Souldier), the company is carving its name in the film and music industry with productions that set the company apart, motivated by its mission to inspire, motivate and assist in producing quality content. 4 Feet Off the Ground is most noted for writing and producing the critically acclaimed drama series "The Lou." Lacey Turner (AKA G Souldier) has been selected for multiple film festivals, such as The St. Louis International Film Festival and The Sci-Fi and Horror Film Festival, in which he has won Best Film Award. Lacey Turner (AKA G Souldier) is also a highly rated podcaster and journalist for the online Media platforms “The Narrative Matters” and “St. Louis Argus.
Both short films are available to watch for free on e360tv,
Right Hand Man & Abhita.
Both short films are produced, written, and directed by Lacey (G Souldier) Turner.
