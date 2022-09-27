Pathways Bioscience Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Their Nrf2-Activating Dietary Supplements
New U.S. patent covers the Pathways Bioscience PB123 and PB125 productsAURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplements PB123 and PB125® announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent covering compositions and methods of use of phytochemical combinations PB123, PB125®, and related Nrf2 activators.
On August 16, 2022, the USPTO issued Pathways Bioscience’s U.S. Patent No. 11,413,269, entitled “Compositions for Improved NRF2 Activation and Methods of Their Use.” The patent provides protection for a group of phytochemical compositions for Nrf2 activation, including the PB123 and PB125 formulations currently utilized in dietary supplement products, until September 2036.
“The Nrf2 transcription is widely recognized as being the master regulator of cytoprotective genes in humans and other mammals,” said Dr. Brooks Hybertson, President/CEO and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience, “and the issuance of this patent strengthens the intellectual property position of Pathways Bioscience relevant to the creation of effective, proprietary products that promote wellness and healthy aging.”
“The issuance of this new US patent is a good example of how we are committed to research progress and the continual upgrading of our products as the new science dictates. In this regard we differ from most dietary supplement companies. Our customers appreciate our focus on scientific research, the generation of new IP, and peer-reviewed publication of our research findings,” said Dr. Joe McCord, the scientific leader and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience.
About Pathways Bioscience
Pathways Bioscience LLC is a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing new agents, both small molecule drugs and dietary supplements, that influence gene expression pathways and exert beneficial effects, with particular emphasis on the Nuclear Factor, Erythroid 2 Like 2 (NFE2L2, or Nrf2) gene transcription factor, known as the master regulator of cell protection mechanisms. These activities are based on the concept that the best way to improve healthspan and overcome the health and wellness problems associated with aging is to support the body’s own defense mechanisms that allow it to normalize, protect, and heal itself. The company's headquarters are in Aurora, Colorado. Pathways Bioscience has developed the PB123 and PB125 dietary supplement formulations using Nrf2.0® Technology. PB123 is currently available in Latin America through a partnership with Activz LLC in their GNM-X product and PB125 is currently available in the US directly from Pathways Bioscience on the Company’s Website at www.pathwaysbio.com.
