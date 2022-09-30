Kixie Celebrates Win With Lead Generation Client Kennected
Kixie, creators of the PowerCall sales engagement platform, celebrated their client Kennected for reaching new productivity heights using PowerCall.SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, creators of the PowerCall sales engagement platform, celebrated their client Kennected for reaching new productivity heights using PowerCall. Kennected, a lead generation company, has been using PowerCall since July 2021, and since then have been able to double their outbound call volume.
“We didn’t have any sort of company phone lines or company dialers or anything like that, so everybody was literally calling from their cell phone,” says Scott Varner, Sales Operations Manager at Kennected. “Or we could do HubSpot calling, and call directly through the browser rather than using somebody’s cell phone number.”
After adopting Kixie PowerCall across their sales team, users at Kennected saw an immediate benefit from Kixie’s time-saving features, including click-to-call, voicemail drop, and SMS templates. In addition to immediate benefits, the outbound sales team at Kennected also achieved long-term success. Specifically, they have seen productivity double while using Kixie’s PowerDialer.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of Kixie, including:
- Becoming a Platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner
- Exhibiting and sponsoring conferences including INBOUND, Contact.io, and RE+
- Launching a new PowerDialer product for multi-line auto dialing
To learn more about Kixie and Kennected, and to see a video explaining the success Kennected has experiences with Kixie, please visit: https://www.kixie.com/sales-blog/how-kennected-doubled-their-call-volume-with-kixie/
