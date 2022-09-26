Kixie to Launch New Intelligent Inbound Call Routing Software
Kixie announced today they will be launching a new and improved inbound call routing tool, adding to their suite of sales dialer features.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, makers of the PowerCall sales engagement platform, announced today they will be launching a new and improved inbound call routing tool, adding to their suite of sales dialer features. This intelligent inbound call routing software will be able to direct calls based on CRM data and location of the caller.
Kixie’s new intelligent inbound routing software will allow contact centers and businesses of all sizes to save time transferring calls, and help improve customer satisfaction. This new software uses CRM data to determine how to route calls for accuracy and minimize the number of times a caller is transferred. Intelligent call routing software can take into consideration data points like caller ID, area code, or the time of day most types of troubleshooting calls are received to make an informed choice about how to route calls.
Sales and customer service teams who adopt intelligent inbound call routing will experience a number of benefits, including:
Improved customer experience and shorter wait times for incoming callers
Less time spent on routing calls manually that did not get to the correct agent
CRM integrated call routing that can log call outcomes and ownership
Kixie’s intelligent inbound call routing feature will be live in Q4 of 2022, and will be available on plans starting at $65/mo, per user. Learn more about Kixie’s pricing and additional features here: https://www.kixie.com/pricing/
About Kixie: Achieve more sales with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting that works with leading CRMs including HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.
