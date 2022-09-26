Rainbow trout stocking schedule for October in the Clearwater Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region will be stocking 32,400 catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Campbells Pond Oct 3-7 250 Robinson Pond Oct 3-7 500 Kiwanis Park Pond Oct 3-7 750 Spring Valley Reservoir Oct 3-7 3,500 Tunnel Pond Oct 10-14 1,000 Winchester Lake Oct 10-14 9,000 Deer Creek Reservoir Oct 10-14 2,100 Dworshak Reservoir Oct 10-14 2,100 Elk Creek Reservoir Oct 10-14 3,000 Moose Creek Reservoir Oct 10-14 3,500 Campbells Pond Oct 17-21 250 Hordemann Pond Oct 17-21 500 Robinson Pond Oct 17-21 400 Kiwanis Park Pond Oct 17-21 750 Deyo Reservoir Oct 24-28 4,800

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.