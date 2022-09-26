Rainbow trout stocking schedule for October in the Clearwater Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region will be stocking 32,400 catchable-sized rainbow trout in October. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Campbells Pond
|
Oct 3-7
|
250
|
Robinson Pond
|
Oct 3-7
|
500
|
Kiwanis Park Pond
|
Oct 3-7
|
750
|
Spring Valley Reservoir
|
Oct 3-7
|
3,500
|
Tunnel Pond
|
Oct 10-14
|
1,000
|
Winchester Lake
|
Oct 10-14
|
9,000
|
Deer Creek Reservoir
|
Oct 10-14
|
2,100
|
Dworshak Reservoir
|
Oct 10-14
|
2,100
|
Elk Creek Reservoir
|
Oct 10-14
|
3,000
|
Moose Creek Reservoir
|
Oct 10-14
|
3,500
|
Campbells Pond
|
Oct 17-21
|
250
|
Hordemann Pond
|
Oct 17-21
|
500
|
Robinson Pond
|
Oct 17-21
|
400
|
Kiwanis Park Pond
|
Oct 17-21
|
750
|
Deyo Reservoir
|
Oct 24-28
|
4,800
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.