Real Estate Mogul Ari Rastegar’s Anticipated Book The Gift of Failure Debuts September 27, 2022

Rastegar Reveals How He Overcame Failures to Achieve Massive Success in Life and Business

Notable real estate mogul Ari Rastegar announces the release of his much-anticipated book, " The Gift of Failure ," on September 27, 2022. Rastegar 's full-length writing debut offers honest, inspirational insights on the importance of failure - how to leverage it into massive success by applying tough lessons to both life and business.Join Rastegar in an exploration of poignant themes, including Looking Within: Establishing a Solid Foundation, in which he explains that instincts, character, and convictions are more important than spreadsheets. Rastegar explains the importance of working on yourself first to get on the right path toward success. It takes brutal honesty about everything, and one must dig deep within to learn how to understand and manage demons.In Looking Inward: Building on Your Foundation, Rastegar explains that you are your brand - the important role of optimal health and how you present yourself is critical to long-term growth and productivity. Investors and clients want to work with someone who clearly believes in themselves, and once someone trusts you, those relationships help build your business. Rastegar unequivocally credits his success to the many authentic relationships he has cultivated and maintained.Finally, in Transcending Beyond the Physical, Rastegar explains that once your foundation is built, you must learn maintenance. Instead of pursuing the elusive "balance", one must learn how to seesaw, which means being 100 percent focused on the task in front of you. Master being present, and excellence will follow.Ari's humility is only surpassed by his God-given superpowers, energy, and positivity. We all fail, but in ten years of talking to Ari almost daily, I've never seen anyone get back up so quickly. Ari's ability to avoid and learn from speed bumps and turn them into wins is unparalleled and defines him as a friend, leader, and motivator. - Jeffrey F. DiModica, C.F.A., president/managing director of Starwood Property TrustAri is a rare soul, indeed. He is exceptionally deep, and from that inner depth, he sees into the very core of things. He's a knower of reality and a seer of truth—and I would say that about very few. - John Hagelin, Ph.D., quantum physicist, educator, author, president and professor of physics at Maharishi International University; president of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace# # #About Ari Rastegar:Real Estate Entrepreneur Ari Rastegar is the founder/CEO of the Rastegar Property Company, established with a single mission: make it simple to access high-quality, recession-resilient, income-producing real estate investments. With more than 10 years of institutional real estate investing experience, he specializes in working with high-net-worth individuals and institutional partners to build real estate portfolios in fast-growing markets designed to reduce risk while providing strong returns. Rastegar's proprietary 70-point due diligence checklist ensures new acquisitions of recession-resilient real estate assets/multifamily real estate developments with reduced risk and maximized capital appreciation potential. Known for his belief that "you are your own best asset," Rastegar's dedication to healthy living has earned him features in GQ Magazine and other national publications as a preeminent thought leader on biohacking/physiology. A natural curiosity paired with an interdisciplinary approach to business has also led him toward expertise in arts/culture, fashion, branding/merchandising, entertainment, and more.