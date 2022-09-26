Judge Richard Honn was elevated from the Review Panel and took his new office on Aug. 22, for the remaining four years of his current term, ending in 2026. He had been appointed in 2002 as a hearing judge and was made a review judge in 2014.
You just read:
State Bar Court gets new presiding judge, other changes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.