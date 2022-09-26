NEW YORK BLACK COLLEGE EXPO ™ RETURNS WITH MILLIONS IN SCHOLARSHIPS
College Access, Seminars, Workshops, Mental Health ResourcesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Black College Expo™ produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), returns to CUNY Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 1, 2022.
Presented by American Airlines, Black College Expo™ is from 10 am to 3 pm with an After Show hosted by celebrity guests includes entertainment and a Dance Off for cash prizes from 3 pm to 5 pm. The expo is presented FREE thanks to American Airlines and Medgar Evers College's new President, Dr. Patricia Ramsey. A Leadership Breakfast will be held in President Ramsey’s honor Friday, September 30th on the MEC campus, AB1 Building, Cafeteria (2nd Floor). Senator Kevin S. Parker (District 21) will partner with NCRF to donate two $1,000 scholarships to deserving students.
Students can get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Last year was virtual and over 2 million dollars was awarded to students to attend college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students have access to informative seminars, mental health resources, workshops, internships and career opportunities.
“We are excited to host our 11th Annual New York Black College Expo™ this year. Although it was virtual the last two years, we look forward to our traditional in-person event where we award millions in scholarships through our college partners to NY students,” says Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO.
This event will help students learn about various colleges, funding resources, and available internships and careers. Educators, parents, guardians, students, and college students of all ethnic backgrounds are welcome to attend. Segments will be streamed live on NCRF TV which also hosts segments on college readiness and other content created by students and alumni of NCRF.
NCRF/Black College Expo will also give away over $10,000 in scholarships to 11th and 12th graders who wrote a 500-word essay “Why a College Education is Important to Me”. Scholarships will be awarded at the expo. Also, college students will have a chance to win on-site scholarships as well.
To register, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
