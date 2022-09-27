Utherverse Hires 3D Animation Veteran Nandakumar Mohan To Develop Full-Motion HD Animation For Metaverse Platform
Animation expert formerly worked on projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lego, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Microsoft
Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, hired animation industry veteran Nandakumar Mohan to drive the development and deployment of animation technology on the metaverse platform.
Mohan has more than 20 years of experience in animation, having previously worked on projects for companies including Nickelodeon, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Gaia, Paw Patrol, Lego, Paramount Pictures and Microsoft. He has led numerous animated projects and developed robust pipelines for animated series, specifically in 3D animation.
“Nandakumar is an incredible addition to our team of animators,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “His ability to push the boundaries and create hyper-realistic animation as well as his background in 3D will be a tremendous asset to our platform and customers.”
At Utherverse Mohan will work with other animators and artists to develop the motion for game characters, improve the fidelity of existing animation, determine technical feasibility of advanced animation techniques, use 3D models to produce animated movements based on game specifications, ensure the best performance and quality of animations and plan and create best-practices for developing animated models.
“Utherverse is setting a new standard for hyper-realistic virtual experiences,” said Mohan. “I am looking forward to working with the team to bring a new level of authenticity to the virtual worlds that will exist within the platform.”
Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices.
Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. A beta version of the next generation Utherverse platform is expected to launch in early 2023. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 40 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.
