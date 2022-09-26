Chattanooga Community Resource Center Hosting One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

CHATTANOOGA – The Tennessee Department of Correction Chattanooga Community Resource Center (CRC) is teaming up with Hamilton County based community partners, including Legal Aid, The Chattanooga Bar, and the American Job Center, to host a ‘One-Stop Re-Entry Shop’ for justice-involved individuals in Chattanooga. The event, taking place at the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday, September 29 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, aims to help those recently released from jail or prison connect with resources necessary for their success, including employment opportunities, educational assistance, ID assistance, and legal guidance.

“The re-entry process can be very difficult and daunting,” said Jessica Carter, Director of the Chattanooga Day Reporting and Community Resource Center. “Providing justice-involved individuals opportunities to access these vital resources, in one location, can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT: Chattanooga One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

WHEN: September 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 600 Market Street (Cherry Street Entrance), Chattanooga, TN 37402