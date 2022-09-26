Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,107 in the last 365 days.

Chattanooga Community Resource Center Hosting One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

CHATTANOOGA – The Tennessee Department of Correction Chattanooga Community Resource Center (CRC) is teaming up with Hamilton County based community partners, including Legal Aid, The Chattanooga Bar, and the American Job Center, to host a ‘One-Stop Re-Entry Shop’ for justice-involved individuals in Chattanooga.  The event, taking place at the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday, September 29 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, aims to help those recently released from jail or prison connect with resources necessary for their success, including employment opportunities, educational assistance, ID assistance, and legal guidance.

“The re-entry process can be very difficult and daunting,” said Jessica Carter, Director of the Chattanooga Day Reporting and Community Resource Center. “Providing justice-involved individuals opportunities to access these vital resources, in one location, can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT:             Chattanooga One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

WHEN:            September 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:           600 Market Street (Cherry Street Entrance), Chattanooga, TN 37402

You just read:

Chattanooga Community Resource Center Hosting One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.