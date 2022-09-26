Mandatory Sampling in Deer areas 157 and 171

Lander -

If you intend to harvest any deer in areas 157 or 171 this fall, CWD testing is MANDATORY.

To help make sample collection as easy as possible, there are several ways to get your deer tested:

1. At a meat processor - If you’re taking your deer to a processor, let them know you need to have samples taken and they will save the deer’s head for later collection by WGFD.

2. WGFD Office - WGFD personnel will usually be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr., Lander, to sample your harvested deer. However, you may have to leave the animal’s head if personnel are not immediately available.

3. WGFD personnel -If you harvest your deer on a weekend or after the hours listed above you can contact WGFD personnel at 307-714-2190. If no one answers, please leave a message and we will get back with you as soon as possible.

4. Stations - WGFD will also have several sample/head drop-off kiosks, CWD sampling stations, and game check stations throughout the season and area as follows:

Self-serve sample or head drop-off and CWD Information kiosks from Oct. 1– Nov. 30 located at: Hines General Store parking lot, 14597 US HWY 287, Fort Washakie (in partnership with the Wind River Tribal Fish and Game) Sutherlands parking lot, 1960 N. Federal Blvd., Riverton Crowheart Fire Station, 8531 US HWY 26, Crowheart

CWD sampling station at the Sutherlands parking lot, 1960 N. Federal Blvd., Riverton (Oct. 1-2, Oct. 8- 9, Nov. 5-6, and Nov. 19–20).

Game check stations at the Diversion Dam Rest Area on U.S. HWY 26 (Oct. 8-9, Oct. 22-23, and Oct. 29-30).

5. Collect it yourself – Collect a sample yourself by watching the online instructional video, complete a submission form and drop off the sample and form at one of the WGFD locations/check stations above, any regional office during normal business hours or send it to the Wildlife Health Lab. For instructions and more information, please visit wgfd.wyo.gov/cwd-testing.

For more information about CWD please go to the WGFD’s website at wgfd.wyo.gov/cwd.

See all the mandatory and focus areas this year.

- WGFD -