MIND Unveils New Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Care Physician Fellowship Program
Prestigious fellowship offering provides specialized advanced training in MS for physicians, welcomes first fellow, Dr. Taylor J. GonyouFARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), a leading privately-owned and operated neurology and healthcare services company, today announced it has launched its own physician fellowship program and welcomed its first fellow.
Led by Dr. Martin Belkin, one of MIND’s accomplished neurologists specializing in multiple sclerosis research and care, the one-year program is focused on delivering in-depth training for board certified neurologists in comprehensive clinical care for MS patients.
“Multiple sclerosis is a challenging disease and as our knowledge and treatments of MS and related conditions have expanded, it has become increasingly important to have subspecialty training in this area for neurologists. The team at MIND has the knowledge, patient base, and associated clinical research experience to train aspiring neurologists in these disorders. MIND’s investment in a fellowship program ensures patients–even beyond MIND’s own walls–have timely access to the highest quality care possible,” said Belkin.
A fellowship program extends the level of specialized education physicians receive beyond their medical degree–in this case specifically in the discipline of multiple sclerosis and related disorders–and allows MIND to continue in its commitment to providing the most elite care for MS patients by increasing the number of specialists in MS Care in the region and nationally.
Added Belkin, “MIND has also long been active in training neurology residents. For more than 30 years, our physicians have directed neurology residency programs for several large metro Detroit hospital systems. Given our experience in training physicians and work surrounding MS, we’re excited about how our fellowship can benefit individuals living with MS.”
As part of the MIND Fellowship Program, MIND welcomes its first MS Clinical Care Fellow, Dr. Taylor J. Gonyou of Owosso, Mich. Gonyou graduated in the top 20 percent of her class from Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated residency from Beaumont Health in June 2022. Gonyou has quickly become a well-established neurologist with extensive background in clinical care and scientific research who is interested in studying and specializing in the treatment and research of multiple sclerosis. Gonyou will work alongside Belkin and team at MIND’s Farmington Hills, Mich. headquarters.
About Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders
Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, MIND is a leading neurology practice dedicated to providing the most comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and supportive services to adult patients and their families affected with neurological conditions. To improve outcomes and quality of life, MIND is one of the few comprehensive private neurological facilities in the country focused on the betterment of our patients using onsite, cutting-edge neuro-diagnostic technology, neuro-imaging, infusion services and medical education and research. Learn more at MINDonline.com.
