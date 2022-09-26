Submit Release
Thomas Lenart Dies of Natural Causes

CORCORAN – Thomas Lenart, 75, who had been sentenced to death in Shasta County, was pronounced deceased on Sept. 23, 2022, at 9:40 p.m. while being treated at an outside hospital. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.

A Shasta County jury sentenced Lenart to death on Oct. 6, 1995, for the first-degree murder of Oberta Toney. Lenart was admitted onto California’s death row at San Quentin State Prison on Oct. 13, 1995. He had been housed in California State Prison, Corcoran since Dec. 30, 2020.

There are currently 682 death-sentenced individuals. Information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov or (916) 445-4950

