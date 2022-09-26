Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,020 in the last 365 days.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Georgetown

CANADA, September 26 - The province is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory, effective immediately, for Georgetown.

The municipality of Georgetown is reactivating their water system today and as a precautionary measure, residents are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to drinking or cooking. 

Residents are advised there may be some water discoloration and if that is the case, they should let the water run for a few minutes before using. 

Media contact:
Morgan Martin
Department of Health and Wellness
mxmartin@gov.pe.ca 

You just read:

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Georgetown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.