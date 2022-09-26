Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Georgetown

CANADA, September 26 - The province is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory, effective immediately, for Georgetown.

The municipality of Georgetown is reactivating their water system today and as a precautionary measure, residents are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to drinking or cooking.

Residents are advised there may be some water discoloration and if that is the case, they should let the water run for a few minutes before using.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Department of Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca