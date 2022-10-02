New Revolutionary Treatment Reduces Chronic Pain and Drastically Improves Quality Of Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christopher Do has used his 25 years of clinical experience in medicine to develop a medical breakthrough for chronic pain sufferers and frail individuals. Zygotherapy is now available to patients at Dr. Christopher Do’s San Jose clinic, with another four locations planned in the near future.
Zygotherapy requires little effort from patients, meaning it is accessible for frail and weak individuals who are often stuck with chronic pain. The treatment uses FDA-approved machinery to cause muscle contractions which stimulate and build muscles for old and weak patients, melt body fat quickly and permanently, and reduce chronic back pain. Zygotherapy is a life-changing treatment for individuals with weak muscles that need conditioning, those wanting to build muscles, post-stroke patients needing to regain their strength, and chronic lower back and neck pain sufferers.
Zygotherapy has already been used by many patients with 100% of their treatments being statistically effective.
For additional information, go to www.zygotherapy.com
My Nguyen | Public Relation
Project 100
info@myproject100.com