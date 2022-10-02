Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,019 in the last 365 days.

New Revolutionary Treatment Reduces Chronic Pain and Drastically Improves Quality Of Life

Zygotherapy Logo

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Christopher Do has used his 25 years of clinical experience in medicine to develop a medical breakthrough for chronic pain sufferers and frail individuals. Zygotherapy is now available to patients at Dr. Christopher Do’s San Jose clinic, with another four locations planned in the near future.

Zygotherapy requires little effort from patients, meaning it is accessible for frail and weak individuals who are often stuck with chronic pain. The treatment uses FDA-approved machinery to cause muscle contractions which stimulate and build muscles for old and weak patients, melt body fat quickly and permanently, and reduce chronic back pain. Zygotherapy is a life-changing treatment for individuals with weak muscles that need conditioning, those wanting to build muscles, post-stroke patients needing to regain their strength, and chronic lower back and neck pain sufferers.

Zygotherapy has already been used by many patients with 100% of their treatments being statistically effective.

For additional information, go to www.zygotherapy.com

My Nguyen | Public Relation
Project 100
info@myproject100.com

You just read:

New Revolutionary Treatment Reduces Chronic Pain and Drastically Improves Quality Of Life

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.