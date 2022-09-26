Premier’s statement on Navratri

CANADA, September 26 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking the beginning of Navratri:

“Starting tonight, Hindus here in British Columbia and around the world will begin the festival of Navratri.

“Over the next nine nights and 10 days, Hindu communities will come together to honour and give thanks to the deity Durga, the feminine energy and her nine forms. The festival of Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is celebrated on the final day – marking the triumph of good over evil and the start of Diwali preparations.

“For the first time in a few years, more of this year’s Navratri celebrations will be shared in person again, as people safely come back together. Families and friends will gather to pray, fast and enjoy traditional dances like dandiya and garba, and share special meals.

“Navratri is a reminder to all of us that our diversity here in B.C. is part of what makes us strong. On behalf of our entire government, I want to thank the Hindu community for its many contributions to our province and send best wishes to everyone celebrating.

“Shubh Navratri and happy Dussehra!”