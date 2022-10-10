ESFI Celebrates NFPA’s 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

Smoke Alarms Save Lives Home Heating Fire Prevention

ESFI is launching its annual campaign in support of the NFPA’s Fire Prevention Week, occurring from October 9th through 15th.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual campaign in support of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)’s Fire Prevention Week, occurring from October 9th through 15th. The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2022, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate the public on the importance of making a fire escape plan for your family. EFSI provides free-to-share resources below to help consumers take proactive measures to prevent home fires.

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives, but many people live in homes without them. Hundreds of people, especially seniors, die from unintentional exposure to carbon monoxide, and thousands more die in house fires where there are no working smoke alarms. Be sure you’re aware of the various smoke alarms available and their requirements to keep your home and yourself safe.

Home Heating Fire Prevention Tips

Heating equipment caused an estimated 50,500 home fires and 500 deaths between 2013 and 2017, according to the NFPA. Learn how to stay safe with these tips.

• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heat sources

• Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn off when leaving a room or sleeping

• Never plug a space heater into an extension cord

• Never use a cooking stove to heat your home or dry clothes

• Space heaters on level, flat surfaces on the ground

• Have a qualified service professional inspect your heating system annually

• Install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms

• Never use a space heater or any appliance with a damaged cord

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

An average of 1,450 fire deaths occur every year in homes with missing or non-functioning smoke alarms. Install smoke alarms in:

• Bedrooms

• Outside sleeping areas

• On every level of your home, including the basement

• On levels without bedrooms, including the living room, den, or family room

• Near stairways leading to upper levels

• Ten feet from cooking appliances to minimize false alarms

• Remember to:

• Test smoke alarms monthly

• Change smoke alarm batteries yearly

• Replace smoke alarms every ten years

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace. For more information and to use ESFI’s free resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

