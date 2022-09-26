Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com, Named as One of Women Impact Tech’s Inaugural 2023 Women of Impact
Recognizing Significant Women in the Tech Industry
Why is nobody addressing these women didn’t disappear - they just can’t work a traditional 9-5? The money these women bring in is required to rebuild our families, mental health, and local economies.”DENVER, CO, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com has been recognized as one of Women Impact Tech’s 2023 Women of Impact.
— Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com
This inaugural list honors the standout women who are going above and beyond, making strides to promote DEI and gender equity in the tech space and leading the charge for the next generation of women to thrive.
Dawn continually uplifts women, in the tech space and overall. During the past year she has spoken at numerous events and conferences, continuing to spread the word that women have not disappeared from the workforce, we just need to meet them where they are and utilize their abundance of skills and work ethic. Her admirable goal of helping a million women achieve success and financial security is life-changing, for each of the individual women, as well as for the businesses they are completing work for, their local communities, and society - as a whole.
The extensive platform Dawn created utilizes technology, benefiting businesses by increasing their DEI, filling their work gaps, and lowering their overhead, securely and safely. This, in turn, benefits a wide diversity of skilled women, allowing them to provide for themselves and their families, while continuing to be vital contributors to the business landscape.
Women Impact Tech sought out the most noteworthy women who have significantly influenced an individual or the technical space as a whole, paving the way for other women in the field. They are the women to watch over the next year as leading examples of how women thrive in an industry traditionally dominated by men. Our Top 50 Women of Impact were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges—selected for their experience and integrity—from various organizations who’ve worked independently to evaluate each nominee.
“It’s extremely important to our mission to highlight and support the individual women who are breaking barriers, paving paths, and uplifting the other women around them. We’re proud and grateful for these women and it is our honor to recognize them.” says Women Impact Tech President Paula Bratcher Ratliff, who has devoted her career to aiding corporations in crafting strong DEI statements backed in action and results and is now turning her focus to the tech space.
The full Women of Impact list is now available at: https://hello.womenimpacttech.com/2023-women-of-impact-honorees. The hashtag is #WomenofImpactTech.
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com is a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connecting business owners with its vetted, US-based remote freelance workers, to help scale-up their businesses, free up some of their time, and retain more of their revenue. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy.
ABOUT WOMEN IMPACT TECH
Women Impact Tech drives diversity, equity, and inclusion for women in technology. By providing knowledge and insights, creating avenues to make meaningful connections, and offering career guidance and mobility, Women Impact Tech is a community that allows women in technology positions to thrive in their careers and organizations to have a culture of equity and inclusion.
