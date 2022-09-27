Medical City Healthcare Announces Galen College Of Nursing North Texas Campus
New college to help expand access to high-quality nursing education regionallyDALLAS, TX, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing, an affiliate of Medical City Healthcare, today announced plans to open a new North Texas nursing school campus in July 2023.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 194,500 average annual openings for registered nurses over the next 10 years, with employment projected to grow 9 percent. Solely focused on nursing education, Galen is committed to helping address this critical nursing workforce shortage by expanding access to quality nursing education and preparing a diverse population of students to become well-prepared nurses.
The new 40,000-square-foot campus, located at 1301 W. President George Bush Hwy. in Richardson, will feature resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare practice-ready nurses to enter the field. The leading-edge facility will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments to encourage hands-on, practice-based learning. Galen’s collaborative and creative student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX) pass rates.
“The addition of Galen College of Nursing will complement and increase the availability of high-quality nursing education available in North Texas,” says Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare. “In this growing region of Texas, providing additional academic and training resources will benefit future patients while also providing fulfilling healthcare careers and healthier tomorrows for our community.”
“We are honored to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in North Texas,” says Mark Vogt, Galen’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified, compassionate, and well-prepared nurses and are excited to join forces with Medical City Healthcare to improve the delivery of quality care for decades to come.”
The North Texas campus will initially offer a 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) starting January 3, 2022. A Licensed Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LVN to ADN Bridge) option and Vocational Nursing (VN) option will be available in the following 2023 terms. All three programs are enrolling now.
In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the first term is now in progress. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.
About Medical City Healthcare
Committed to the care and improvement of human life, Medical City Healthcare strives to deliver excellence always, providing high-quality healthcare in the communities it serves. With the resources and strength of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 182 hospitals in the United States and England, Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers. It includes 16 hospitals with 3,696 licensed beds, nearly 5,000 active physicians, 6,000 nurses, 17,000 employees, 12 ambulatory surgery centers, 4 off-campus emergency rooms and 47 CareNow Urgent Care clinics. Three Medical City Healthcare hospitals are accredited comprehensive stroke centers, 10 hospitals are “A” safety-rated by the Leapfrog Group and 6 hold prestigious Magnet Recognized® designations on 10 campuses from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 9,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Hazard, and Pikeville, KY; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; Asheville, NC and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation.
