St. Johnsbury // Eluding Law Enforcement, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A4007531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                            

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/26/22 at approximately 0849 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple streets and highways in St Johnsbury and Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Operating after suspension or revocation of license, Eluding a police officer X2, Grossly Negligent Operation X2

 

ACCUSED: Raul Garcia                                            

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/26/2022 at approximately 0849 hours, VT State Police St. Johnsbury, received a 911 call reporting a blue motorcycle operating erratically and unsafely on Memorial Dr in St. Johnsbury Center.

 

Troopers located the motorcycle in St. Johnsbury Village near the intersection of Portland St and Railroad St. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle enforcement stop, but the operator eluded on the motorcycle.

 

Shortly later, Troopers and Lyndonville Police Chief Harris located the operator and motorcycle exiting I-91 on Exit 23 in Lyndonville. They attempted to conduct a motor vehicle enforcement stop in the parking lot of the Colonnade Inn but the operator eluded a second time.

 

St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole heard about the attempted law enforcement stops in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville and contacted law enforcement to advise them the identity of the operator.

 

The operator was located at the Caledonia County Superior Courthouse at an arraignment from a previous case. The operator was identified as Raul Garcia and taken into custody, and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

 

Garcia was cited for 10/17/2022 at 0830 in Caledonia County to answer the charges of  Operating after suspension or revocation of license, Eluding a police officer X2, Grossly Negligent Operation X2

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/22 at 0830           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

