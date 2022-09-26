Hallwood Modular Introduces New Blast Resistant Building to Compliment its Lease Fleet
Minimizing travel and downtime of the workforce increases the productivity of turnaround projects.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the process areas of chemical plants, refineries, and LNG plants, the potential for explosion is always present because hundreds of people must work safely in these high-risk areas. Optimizing workforce logistics is a primary contributor to increasing the productivity of turnaround and maintenance projects.
Hallwood Modular is a pioneer in the industry, with a 23-year track record of providing customizable Blast Resistant Buildings (BRBs). Its innovative "Lego" type rental fleet is unlike any other in the market. The modular units are stackable and interconnected, providing many design options to meet any plant's specific needs. Its BRBs comply with API RP 752/753, which provides industry guidelines for the facility siting or placing buildings in the blast-prone process area.
Hallwood Modular is pleased to announce a new addition of a 10PSI 200MS - 14'x40' BRB platform to its lease fleet. Although our fleet has 14'x40' standalone modules, this addition has benefits that may not be so evident at first blush.
These modules are deployable as a standalone 28'x40' duplex or stackable duplex, accessed by our blast-resistant stair systems. These modules seamlessly plug into and integrate with the existing 12'x40' center modules, used as endcaps to large multiplexes. The versatility of door placement on the 40' or 14' wall enhances the design functionality and optimizes workflow efficiency.
"This provides Turnaround Managers and Planners another arrow in their quiver to design the optimum workspace to minimize days of turnaround or maintenance projects," said Mr. Gert Lessing, President/Co-CEO.
Aside from the 80 sq. ft. per module increase, this addition has many material benefits. A 14-unit multiplex offers similar square footage with two fewer modules. That is two fewer modules to transport, unload, connect to the crane, position in place, and bolt together, which minimizes time and money. Every six (6) 14 x 40' modules have the equivalent square footage of seven (7) 12' x 40' modules. Being able to interchange 12' vs. 14' modules allows planners to optimize workforce density based on the real estate available.
When real estate is limited, the design flexibility of two 14-foot modules or a 28' x 40' duplex may match the functionality and utility of three 12-foot units or 36' x 40' that may not fit the allotted space.
Moreover, Hallwood Modular's multi-sectional units have only one (1) center column versus other BRB providers with four (4) columns. A larger module with a single column provides an open feel for its occupants and unmatched design flexibility. Imagine a mate-line with four columns vs. one with a single column on a platform that is two feet wider.
Working in a high-risk facility brings unique challenges. "Clients would tell us stories of working in small, dimly lit workstations with plywood walls and how it would lead to heightened anxiety, stress, and even claustrophobia. That's why we intentionally outfit our fleet of units to be bright, aesthetically pleasing offices or lunchrooms to aid employees' peace of mind, well-being, and productivity," said Mr. Lessing. "From a budgetary viewpoint, BRMs eliminate unnecessary travel for lunch or meetings and house supervisors in the process area to make decisions, helping hit productivity metrics. A true win-win!"
"When we introduced the first BRB module in 1999, this level of customization to mix and match modules, vertically and horizontally, for short-term turnarounds was unimaginable," said Fred Gossen Jr, Founder/Co-CEO. "It is gratifying today to hear testimonies of customers saving millions of dollars and eliminating days on turnaround projects because of our team's ability to listen, adapt, innovate and respond, all while helping save lives."
Hallwood Modular is a full-service provider of Blast Resistant Buildings with one of the industry's largest and most flexible lease fleets. For more information, visit https://hallwoodmodular.com
Gert Lessing, President
Hallwood Modular Buildings, LLC
+1 214-393-0211
glessing@HallwoodModular.com