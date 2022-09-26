American Breast Cancer Foundation Joins Forces with the PPA Tour
Tournaments to benefit nonprofit’s programs during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Mobilizing the PPA Tour as a platform for good in order to support those in need around the globe is something we are passionate about.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand-new partnership will bring the American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) out to the pickleball courts in October to raise awareness and charitable donations towards the fight against breast cancer. The agreement with the PPA names ABCF an Official Charitable Partner of the PPA Tour and will include ABCF representation at the PPA’s two October tournaments: the Guaranteed Rate Championships in Las Vegas and the N2grate D.C. Open.
The American Breast Cancer Foundation is a national 501(c)3 charity based in Columbia, MD that provides financial support to those facing breast cancer. The nonprofit will be the official charity at the Guaranteed Rate Championships and the N2grate D.C. Open and will have staff on-site to answer questions, distribute information, and organize giveaways, prizes, and more.
“We are incredibly grateful to the PPA for its dedication to giving back and appreciate the chance to connect pickleball players and fans with the causes they care about,” said Jacky Loube, CEO of ABCF. “Everyone knows someone who’s been affected by breast cancer, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an opportune time to shine a light on the importance of early detection and assisting those in need.”
The opportunity to donate to ABCF’s cause can be found via QR codes on-site at the PPA ticketing desk and the ABCF booth at both tournaments. Donations will benefit the nonprofit’s national programs, which impact thousands of women and men each year. Swag bags containing gifts and further information will be passed out at the events, and all tournament registrants will wear pink ABCF first servers bands to signify their support of breast cancer victims and survivors.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to give back to the players and fans who have been a part of what we do since the very beginning,” said Connor Pardoe, Commissioner of the PPA. “Mobilizing the PPA Tour as a platform for good in order to support those in need around the globe is something we are passionate about.”
The Guaranteed Rate Championships is one of five Majors set for 2022 and will take place in Las Vegas at the Darling Tennis Center from October 6-9th. Be one of the 1,200 players who will register to play or buy tickets to come out and watch the pros all week long! The N2grate D.C. Open. will take place in D.C. at the Junior Tennis Champions Center from October 20-23rd. Learn more or buy tickets to watch at the PPA Tour’s first-ever stop in our nation’s capital!
About ABCF
Headquartered in Columbia, Md., the American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) is a national 501 (c)3 charity dedicated to providing educational resources, access, and financial assistance to aid in the early detection, treatment, and survival of breast cancer for underserved and uninsured individuals, regardless of age or gender. For more information, visit www.abcf.org.
About the PPA Tour
The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding more than $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour’s broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.
