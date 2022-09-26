Press Conference for Week-Long Speed Project

September 26, 2022

Dubuque, Iowa - On September 27, 2022 at 1100 A.M., the Iowa State Patrol will join the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque Police Department, and the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau in a Press Conference. The press conference will be held at the Dubuque Regional Fire Training Center located on 14928 Public Safety Way in Asbury.

These agencies are coming together to discuss an important message about traffic safety. All agencies will share their traffic safety initiatives in regards to reducing fatality crashes in the State of Iowa. Some of the members in attendance will be Colonel Nathan Fulk, Sheriff Joe Kennedy, Chief Jeremy Jensen, and GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes.

After the press conference, surviving family members from recent fatality crashes have the opportunity to speak to the media if they choose. We ask those in attendance to be respectful of their privacy if they do not wish to speak.

Starting immediately after the press conference, the Iowa State Patrol will work alongside other local law enforcement agencies to kick off a week-long enforcement project focusing on reducing fatality crashes.

We will have Troopers available after the press conference to take media on a ride-along if they want to.

Please RSVP to Sergeant Alex Dinkla at Dinkla@dps.state.ia.us if you plan to be in attendance. Please also let us know if you are a member of the media and would like to request a ride-along.

Please reach out via email with any questions prior to the press conference.