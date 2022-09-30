Dannielle Parker is Inspiring Women with Her Story in New Bestselling Book
The leading medspa cash-flow strategist shares what it means to own your genius in the international Amazon bestseller, ‘Business On Purpose.’
Trust in the answers you can find within yourself.”CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We have all been placed here on this beautiful Earth for a specific reason.”
— Dannielle Parker
So writes international bestselling author and medspa profitability advisor Dannielle Parker in her featured chapter of ‘Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’
Released in September 2022, the international bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA, UK, and Australia.
“Becoming a published author is a bit surreal for me,” said Parker when asked about the multi-author book’s success. “I am honored to have done it in collaboration with 19 other amazingly fantastic women!”
On a mission to shift the gender wealth gap by encouraging women to leverage the genius of other people who can help them design and execute their ideal business model, Parker is helping medspa business owners see how possible it is to achieve everything they want with ease, and still have time to enjoy life.
She says it all starts with recognizing and honoring your own genius—then getting out of your own way.
“We can find freedom in simply understanding the areas in our life and business where we don’t want to show up as the genius,” said Parker.
“If we flip the idea of having to be perfect on its head and realize that we don’t have to be perfect—ever,” she added, “it’s easy to accept that we cannot and should not do it all ourselves. Then it becomes a thrill to find people we can surround ourselves with who fill the gaps! This is what truly allows the tide to rise for all of us.”
Parker’s featured chapter allows readers to see themselves in her own journey of recognizing and honoring her genius. She shares how uncomfortable it can be to let go of showing up as the genius in all areas of business and life, and in the process, she learns that growth doesn’t come from having it all figured out but from a place of accepting one's own self.
“Trust in the answers you can find within yourself,” Parker writes.
While only two percent of female entrepreneurs currently make it to the seven-figure mark in business, Parker’s goal is to blow the lid off that statistic by growing more female medspa owners to seven and eight figures—ending their struggle with cash flow in the process.
“These women see the need for getting a handle on the financial side of their business and are willing to hand over control so they can focus on operating from their personal genius, freeing them up to do more of what they love,” she said.
You can order copies of ‘Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’ and find more information about how Dannielle Parker is serving medspa owners at her website www.procenac.com.
