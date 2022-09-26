Linda Folken is Encouraging CEOs to Improve Company Culture in New Bestselling Book
Health & wellness expert Linda Folken shares the importance of workplace wellness in the international Amazon bestseller, ‘Business On Purpose’.
You don't have to be part of a larger corporation to cultivate a workplace wellness model into your business. Together we can create a place where employees are invigorated to come to work.”CENTEREACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Your people are people, after all, and they deserve to be treated with respect and care.”
— Linda Folken
So writes international bestselling author and workplace wellness program developer Linda Folken in her featured chapter of ‘Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’
Released in September 2022, the international bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA, UK, and Australia.
“Before this experience, I wasn’t sure I had a story to share,” said Folken when asked about the multi-author book’s success. “Seeing the book do so well has me energized to share my journey.”
On a mission to work with revolutionary leaders who are ready to empower well-being by creating a sustainable program that will promote productivity, energy, and resilience without compromising personal dreams or insulting individual values, Folken knows true change starts when it’s embraced at the top.
“I know there are CEOs with smaller teams looking to create an environment of growth and success through overall well-being,” said Folken.
“You don't have to be part of a larger corporation to cultivate a workplace wellness model into your business,” she added, “together we can create a place where employees are invigorated to come to work.”
Folken’s featured chapter invites readers to experience her journey of hitting bottom due to lack of workplace support while inspiring them to see that struggles can turn out to be your greatest asset in creating a foundation for living out your purpose.
“Looking back on all my experiences, even through all the pain, I was being guided to lead and serve through lifestyle and workplace wellness,” Folken writes.
While serving as a registered dietitian for over thirty years, Folken worked with many people who were trying to change their diet, form exercise habits, and lose weight. She saw firsthand the damage of the traditional approach—telling people what they should do and blaming them when they didn’t do it. It wasn’t until she started meeting people where they were at in their wellness journey, as both a clinician and a co-worker, that she saw firsthand how establishing a movement of workplace wellness can create an environment where it’s possible to live a healthy lifestyle and have more energy while at work and at home. Folken has since left her hospital leadership position to pursue a career in workplace wellness and lifestyle coaching.
“Seeing the ripple effect of workplace wellness being taken to other teams [by those who had been on my team] has reinforced the importance of my work,” she said.
You can order copies of ‘Business On Purpose: Inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!’ and find more information about how Linda Folken helps CEOs establish an in-house workplace wellness program on her website www.LindaFolken.com.
About Linda Folken
Linda Folken is a health and weight loss clinician and lifestyle coach. She has developed and led health and wellness programs throughout her career. Linda currently volunteers as a co-chair on the Health and Wellness committee at a local community hospital where she’s helping to develop a workplace wellness program.
Linda’s calling is to lead a movement to change the culture of the traditional workplace into one where leadership is based on promoting well-being to empower employees and teams to be more productive, resilient and fulfilled. In her spare time, she loves reading personal development books, playing tennis, and socializing with her husband, family, and friends.
Linda Folken
Linda Folken Coaching
hello@lindafolken.com