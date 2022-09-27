The Libman Company Offers 6 Tips for Cleaning Outdoor Areas and Tools Before Winter

Now's the time to clean outdoor areas and put away equipment, furniture, and tools in order to prepare for winter as well as to extend the life of the products

ARCOLA , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall is an ideal time for homeowners to use any remaining pleasant-weather days to clean outdoor areas, patios, and tools before retiring them for the winter. The Libman Company , a 126-year-old U.S. manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, offers an array of cleaning products to help homeowners seamlessly transition from summer to winter.Making sure that outdoor machines, tools, and furniture are properly cleaned and stored for the winter helps to extend the life of these products. Libman recommends cleaning the following:1) Lawn Mower – In addition to prolonging the life of the product, keeping the lawn mower clean helps ensure its optimum functionality. Use a microfiber cloth to remove dried mud and grass from both the deck and frame of the lawnmower.2) Air Conditioner – Wipe down and remove the window unit air conditioner to protect it from winter damage but to also ensure that warm indoor air doesn’t leak out through the cracks between the unit and window. For central air, secure a plastic cover over the unit.3) Garage Floor – Sweep out dirt, old grass clippings and other debris that’s accumulated in your garage. For a larger area, try the heavy-duty Libman 18" Multi-Surface Industrial Push Broom and for less surface space, the Libman Precision Angle Broom is ideal for the task. For tough oil stains, the Libman Dual Surface Scrub Brush has a 55” handle that eliminates bending.4) Lawn and Gardening Tools – Use a scrub brush to remove caked-on dirt from a season of gardening to prevent rust accumulation and to keep tools dry and ready for spring. Store small tools together in a bucket or gardening bag.5) Patio Furniture – Clean off patio furniture and outdoor play equipment by using the new Libman Tornado Spin Mop System that is designed with a large microfiber, machine washable mop head that absorbs and removes more water so surfaces dry quickly. Fill the bucket with dish soap and water and apply to dirty surfaces. If indoor storage isn’t possible for the winter season, cover items with plastic covering to prevent damage and rust.6) Deck, Patio, and Porch – Remove stains, grass, and other debris from your patio or deck with a mop and bucket of hot water mixed with dishwashing soap or flaked laundry detergent. The No Knees Floor Scrub has a long handle that allows for floor scrubbing without having to kneel.Taking the time to clean summer tools and outdoor areas now can help to make spring cleaning less stressful and time-consuming.