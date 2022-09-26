Submit Release
BTHK Mobile Device Registration Announcement

Please be informed that registration procedures for mobile devices with IMEI can be carried out on the university campus via the Mobile Device Registration System (MDRS) Registration Unit located in the Social and Cultural Activities Center in EMU. Applications for the said procedure may be submitted between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. from 3 October to 14 October. Below are the documents required during application:

Registration Process and Required Documents for the Registration Process

Eastern Mediterranean University

