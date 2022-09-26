8.4 Acre Estate in the Third-oldest, Continuously Inhabited Place on Earth to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Perched on a hilltop, Masseria Mimosa has 360-degree views of the famous Matera landscape. Traditional stone-built villa with old-world charm Inside, the home features; marble floors; vaulted ceilings; french doors; fireplace; arched doorways; owner’s retreat with gorgeous terraces and countryside views; Phillipe Starke and Grohe fixtures; chef’s kitchen with island and glass top dining table, Additional spaces include an entry courtyard; 12.5m infinity-edge pool; large south and west-facing terraces with stone cloisters; shaded pergola seating areas; summer kitchen and bar with a stone pizza oven Matera hilltop town, close to Puglia and the beach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masseria Mimosa, the 2,615 square-foot home on 8.4-acres of Matera Hilltop will auction in November via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with one of the area’s top listing agents, Gemma Bruce of The Viewing. Currently listed for €1.4 million, the property will go to auction with a presale estimate between €750K and €1.25M. Bidding is scheduled to be held from November 3–8 via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Perched on a hilltop, Masseria Mimosa has 360-degree views of the famous Matera landscape. Aside from being chosen as a filming location for the most recent James Bond movie, Matera is a Unesco-recognised, picturesque hilltop town of 60,000 in the south of Italy renowned for its many cave dwellings (“Sassi”). Reputed to be the third-oldest, continuously inhabited place on earth, these caves, dating back some 9,000 years are now transformed into stylish homes, bars, restaurants, and hotels. 6,000 years older than Rome, this quiet, unassuming town is surrounded by generations-old family farms, wineries, olive and citrus groves, two mountain ranges, and three coastlines. But ancient Matera also packs a luxurious punch. It boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant, and several 5-star hotels, some of which are actually in the Sassi cave network. In neighboring Bernalda, the film director Francis Ford Coppola bought a historic palazzo and transformed it into the five-star hotel residence, Palazzo Margherita.

Masseria Mimosa sits right outside of the town center of Matera and features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Inside, the home features; marble floors; vaulted ceilings; french doors; fireplace; arched doorways; owner’s retreat with gorgeous terraces and countryside views; Phillipe Starke and Grohe fixtures; chef’s kitchen with island and glass top dining table, Lady Cucine cabinetry and Siemens appliances. Additional spaces include an entry courtyard; 12.5m infinity-edge pool; large south and west-facing terraces with stone cloisters; shaded pergola seating areas; summer kitchen and bar with a stone pizza oven; manicured landscaping; garden with olive trees and expansive views of the countryside.

While the home boasts a thoughtfully curated list of amenities and details, the unique and convenient Matera location sets this property apart from others. This estate sits on the edge of the Puglia region; 50 minutes from Bari International Airport; 1 hour 15 minutes from Brindisi Airport; 15 minutes to the Ionian Coast, Metaponto, and Pisticci; Under 3 hours to Naples; and only 3.5 hours to the Amalfi Coast.

Masseria Mimosa is available for showings daily 4-7 PM & by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.